Instagram debuts new feature ‘Reels’ to rival TikTok

TikTok has a new competitor in the video-sharing social networking industry.

Instagram recently debuted its short-form video feature called, “Reels.”

Reels lets Instagram users make 15-second videos set to music or audio and includes special effects, similar to TikTok.

It is currently available in the U.S. and more than 50 countries.

TikTok is at the center of controversy recently, as reports stated the app makers were compromising users’ privacy.

Recently, there were discussions of President Donald Trump possibly banning TikTok in the U.S. and there is some discussion of Microsoft purchasing it.