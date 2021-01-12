In Focus: Georgia Runoff Races, Travel Amid COVID-19, Breaking barriers in PA Legislature, Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 9, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start our program with a look at the critical runoff races in Georgia and news that Rev. Raphael Warnock – pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta unseated Senator Kelly Loeffler. Warnock will be the first Black senator from Georgia. He will also be the first Georgia Democrat elected to the Senate in two decades. Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican David Perdue. Andrew Shankman, a history professor at Rutgers University-Camden joins us to talk about this historic moment and what this means for a Biden Administration. Shankman also shares the history and purpose of U.S. presidential inaugurations.

Next up on Politics In Focus, travel amid the pandemic. As vaccinations continue in our area, we turn to a story on travel amid COVID-19. How might that look after the pandemic? Will people have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated? We hear about that with a story from reporter Madison Kimbro.

Then, we turn to women breaking barriers in politics in Pennsylvania where two women in the state’s legislature are making history. In the House of Representative Joanna McClinton of Southwest Philadelphia has been sworn in. McClinton was chosen to be the Democratic Minority Leader making her the first woman and first African American woman to chair the House Democratic Caucus. We speak with her about her new role and responsibilities as well as initiatives and issues she is focusing on. Republican State Senator Kim Ward of Westmoreland County is the Senate Majority Leader for the Senate in Pennsylvania. She is the first woman in the history of the Pennsylvania Legislature to serve as Majority Leader.

And, finally on Politics In Focus we turn to a discussion about gun violence in Philadelphia as the number of shootings continued to climb throughout the year 2020. Joining us to talk about that is Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson of the city’s second district about initiatives for 2021. Johnson chairs City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. Johnson also talks about Philadelphia prisons and COVID-19.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.