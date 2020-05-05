Hunnie’s Crispy Chicken Restaurant Opens

Glu Hospitality announces the grand opening of its newest food concept, Hunnie’s Crispy Chicken – that just launched days ago for delivery on Grubhub and Door Dash. Hunnie’s is also available for contactless pick-up in person in Center City.

Hunnie’s has expansion plans while it’s We Cooked Brand is helping to feed those on the frontlines. They say for every $10 donation, We Cooked and Glu Hospitality will send to free meals to Feed the Frontline and our healthcare heroes at local hospitals.

For more information, visit their website.