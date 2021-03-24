How you can save money when it comes to buying gas

If you drive to work or school everyday, then you know what’s been happening at the pump.

For the first time in nearly two years, AAA says drivers in and around Philadelphia are paying three bucks per gallon of gas. That increased cost adds up when you’re filling your tank.

There are things we can to do to try to be a little more fuel-efficient on the road.

Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic shared tips to help you save at the pump.

Observe the speed limit.

Lose the weight. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.

Brake and accelerate gradually.

Drive during cooler parts of the day.

Maintain recommended tire pressure.

Keep luggage off the roof.

Keep up-to-date on vehicle maintenance.