Spring is finally here, and while we should be feeling happier with warmer weather and more sunlight on the way, many of us are still feeling down because of the pandemic.

But don’t worry, there’s a simple thing you can do to boost your mood.

Some psychologists say the clothes and colors you wear can impact your mood.

Dr. Jaime Zuckerman is a licensed clinical psychologist in Ardmore, and she shared ways you can style your outfits to make you feel good.