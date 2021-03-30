How well do you know your Philly parks? PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Mar 30, 2021 / 10:01 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 31, 2021 / 03:01 AM EDT Spring is here, and what better way to get out than to enjoy the parks that the city of Philadelphia has to offer? But there’s more to the city’s parks than just picnic benches and nature. Can you answer these four trivia questions? Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction