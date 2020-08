Student athletes are facing a unique challenge- as sports leagues postpone or cancel seasons.

It can affect those who have or are hoping to get scholarships, those who use sports as an outlet, and of course those who just love to play.

What can we do to help our students stay positive during this time?

Former sports marketing executive and CEO of “The Positive Athlete,” Scott Pederson, joined us to talk about ways we can support athletes.

Visit PositiveAthlete.org to learn more.