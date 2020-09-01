How to talk to your kids about the dangers of vaping

Even though many kids are staying at home and taking classes online, one thing still poses a threat to their health- vaping.

According to the American Lung Association, those who smoke or vape are at higher risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

So how do we talk to our kids about these dangers?

The American Lung Association has just unveiled a new campaign targeting parents, to help them have that discussion about smoking and vaping.

National Spokesperson for the American Lung Association and doctor at Temple Lung Center Dr. Jamie Garfield joined us to explain.

Visit TalkAboutVaping.org for more.