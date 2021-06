We’re officially in our second heat wave of the year in Philadelphia, and though most people are trying to stay inside and out of the sun, outdoor workers don’t really have a choice.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is making sure that employees know how to stay safe and employers are enforcing those safety measures.

Theresa Downs, director of the OSHA office in Philadelphia shared all of the details workers and employers need to know.