How to Pick The Best Summer Fruit This Season

Iovine Brother’s Produce joined us to share how to pick peaches and blueberries this summer!
- Tips for Picking Blueberries:
- Pick them ideally when they are in-season during summer, preferably after moderate weather (ex: heat waves and rain could produce a lower quality local berry)
- The berries may range in size, but the skin should be full and smooth (not wrinkled/dry).
- The stems should be fresh, with no signs of mold or age.
- If you’re buying them in pre-packed pints, check the bottoms of the container.
- If you know your grocer, maybe ask if they can let you rinse and try one to taste.
- Tips for Picking Peaches:
- Pick them ideally when they are in-season (July-August), preferably after moderate weather (ex: heat waves and rain could produce a lower quality local peach)
- The nose knows — if there’s a sweet aroma, this will be an indicator.
- Hold the peach to see if it feels heavy for its size — this will often lend a juicier peach that is not dried out.
- Peaches soften as they ripen. If you’re looking to eat them right away, you want them to have a little give / some softness. However, if you’re looking to eat them later in the week, you might want to pick a harder peach.