How to find and manage your “stress style”

During this time we can all agree- we’re stressed out more than usual, and we’re learning how to handle that stress.

Learning your stress style can help you understand yourself and handle that stress better.

Dr. Laurel Mellin, health psychologist, explains that there are three styles- low, high and numb.

Low means you may feel anxious, depressed, or irritable. High means you may escape into common excesses, such as technology, food, or alcohol. Numb means you have no feelings and could be confused, lost, or unmotivated.

For more resources, visit EBT.org.