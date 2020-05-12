How to Build a Pandemic-Ready Society Using Today’s Technology

Author and futurist, Steve Brown sees every company moving toward being a “tech company” amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He joined us this morning to discuss having resilience in the fragile world we live in.
Tips to build a pandemic-ready society using technology:
- Make yourself “robot proof” – How to Ride Out This Change Without being swept away
- Don’t get caught up in the “Holywoodesque” version of uncontrolled and dangerous technology in the movies.
- Focus on the great promise that technology offers.
- Get curious.
