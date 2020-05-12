How to Build a Pandemic-Ready Society Using Today’s Technology

Author and futurist, Steve Brown sees every company moving toward being a “tech company” amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He joined us this morning to discuss having resilience in the fragile world we live in.

Tips to build a pandemic-ready society using technology:

  1. Make yourself “robot proof” – How to Ride Out This Change Without being swept away
  2. Don’t get caught up in the “Holywoodesque” version of uncontrolled and dangerous technology in the movies.
  3. Focus on the great promise that technology offers.
  4. Get curious.

