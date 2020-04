Quarantined Self-Care: Solutions to create a peaceful, comforting home environment that doesn’t require any brick-and-mortar shopping and with ingredients you already have at home. 1. Water Infusion Start your day and set your mood with a water infusion. Leave on the counter and infuse with whatever you have at home. It’s a nice reminder to get your water intake for the day! 2. PooPourri Social Media: @poopourri Where to Buy:…