How long will gas shortages and price hikes affect the Delaware Valley?

The colonial pipeline is back up and running after hackers shut it down after a ransomware attack last week.

That shut down led to panic buying at the pump, price hikes, long lines and even shortages. Some reports say that it could be days, or even weeks until supply returns to normal.

But despite the fuel flowing in that pipeline again, its left Americans asking if it could happen again.

Renowned energy expert Dr. Jay Hakes has worked under multiple presidential administrations, and he shared what the incident could mean for the Delaware Valley.