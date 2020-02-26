How I Discovered I was Black Show at Chestnut Hill College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodney Whittenberg, Emmy winning producer, musician, and preacher is having a show at Chestnut Hill college on February 27th.

The show details Whittenberg's life and personal experiences from growing up as a middle-class African American in Philadelphia in the 1960s-80s. Through a combination of films, storytelling and song, Whittenberg tells his story and invites the audience to come along for the journey.

Rodney joined us to play his acoustic guitar and sing a song her wrote to promote his upcoming performance.

