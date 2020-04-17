Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Nissan Rising Heroes
Yes We’re Open Listings
Send us Your “Pledge of Allegiance”
Top Stories
‘LIBERATE!’: Trump tweets at Democratic governors of three states to lift coronavirus restrictions
Top Stories
Report: COVID-19 patients taking new drug recovering quickly, but data incomplete
Top Stories
Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow
Meet the sign language interpreters creating buzz during the coronavirus pandemic
Video
Amid talk of restarting economy, virus keeps killing in NYC
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weather
Traffic
Monica Marvels
Philly Feeds Foley
Phurry Friend Friday
Top Stories
How COVID-19 is impacting foster care in the Delaware Valley
Video
Top Stories
Rising Heroes: Boathouse Sports shifts gears to help hospitals
Video
Top Stories
Singer Valentina Sounds Teaches Students Music Amid COVID-19
Video
April is Stress Awareness Month. Here’s some tips to help you reduce your stress
Video
Tips to help your child learn at home
Video
Free Zoom support group helps healthcare workers cope with COVID-19
Video
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
All Weekend Philler Segments
Craft Corner Segments
Creature Feature Segments
Weekend Wayback Segments
Top Stories
Name a Clever NJ Craft Beer Name that makes you laugh or smile
Top Stories
Weekend Philler Episode 415
Video
Top Stories
RCA Heritage Program Museum
Vintage PHL17 Promos
Lil Sous Chefs Cooking School
Video
Pitruco Pizza
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
About “In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall
Community Calendar
“In Focus” Episodes
Program Guide
Top Stories
In Focus: Middle Township “First Responder Friday”
Top Stories
Politics In Focus: Flattening the Coronavirus Curve
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: Lawmakers, Educators and Business Owners Talk About Impact Of COVID19 Outbreak On Local Communities
Video
In Focus: The Coronavirus
Video
PHL 17 Special – Remarkable Women Of Philadelphia
Video
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
How COVID-19 is impacting foster care in the Delaware Valley
PHL17 Morning News
by:
PHL17 Morning News Desk
Posted:
Apr 17, 2020 / 05:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2020 / 08:25 AM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don’t Miss
Good News
Columbus teen who walked daily to library for homework help gets accepted to 12 colleges
Video
Busch offers year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Customer pays $1,000 for pastry to help Ohio bakery during shutdown
Video
Treasury says 80 million people will get stimulus payments this week
Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish
See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday
Andrea Bocelli performs ‘Amazing Grace’ to an empty Milan during ‘Music for Hope’ concert
Video
More Good News
Latest
Rising Heroes: Delco company shifts gears to help shoppers maintain social distancing
Video
Get affordable help from lawyer referral program
Video
Lenola Volunteer Fire Company using social media, video calls to keep community safe
Video
Boyd’s Clothing Store supporting Jefferson COVID-19 fund
Video
Grab and Go Lunches For South Philadelphia Seniors
Video
Here’s where you can get free food in Philadelphia
More News