How many different things can you do with cheese?

Executive Chef, Greg Mahoney from White Dog Café, explains the restaurants cheese program and the meaning of its slogan “farm from table.”

The restaurant offers a large selection of cheese products, which are all produced within 90 miles of Philadelphia.

White Dog Café have other menu items available that are all fresh and locally grown as well.

