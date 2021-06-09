Bassetts Ice Cream announces new flavor

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot days ahead call for ice cream (not that we ever need an excuse to enjoy it). Historic Bassetts Ice Cream joins us this morning to unveil a few new flavors and help us perfect our in-home milkshake recipe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending