Homemade self-care solutions

Quarantined Self-Care: Solutions to create a peaceful, comforting home environment that doesn’t require any brick-and-mortar shopping and with ingredients you already have at home.

1. Water Infusion

Start your day and set your mood with a water infusion. Leave on the counter and infuse with whatever you have at home. It’s a nice reminder to get your water intake for the day!

2. PooPourri

Social Media: @poopourri Where to Buy: www.poopourri.com with free shipping until April 13 and at your favorite retailers including Target, Ulta, CVS, Amazon.com.

· Price: 2oz (100-use): $9.95

· 4oz (200-use): $14.95

· 3 10ml’s: $9.95

The original before-you-go toilet spray with a cult following and over 20K five-star reviews! It’s a spray made of essential oils that create a layer on the water stopping odors before they begin. Essential for everyone sharing bathrooms right now. Known fans – Busy Phillips, Brett Farve, Jonathan Van Ness.

3. SuperNatural

Social Media: @supernaturalbeing #supernaturalbeing Where to Buy: www.supernatural.com

o Starter set: 4 reusable glass spray bottles, 4 (1oz) Conscious Concentrate vials (Counters + Granite, Glass + Mirrors, Bath + Tile, Wood + Floors): $75

o Essential Oil Blends: $18/each

We’re doing a lot more cleaning now! Enjoy the experience. It’s time to play alchemist with some of mother nature’s finest: essential oils, plants, minerals and water. The Supernatural Starter Set has everything you need to turn your home into a sparkling, aromatic masterpiece.

4. DIY Exfoliating Scrub

It’s easy to slough off dead winter skin with ingredients you have at home. With the extra hand-washing we’re doing, skin on our hands gets dry. This is an easy scrub I personally love: Sugar, coffee grinds, and oil of your choice. I like using MCT coconut oil. Exfoliating and moisturizing.

5. Nourish Natural Soap Company

Social Media: @nourishnaturalsoapco Where to Buy: https://nourishnaturalsoap.com

Price: Soaps can range from $5-$7.99

Bath Accessories can be purchased individually or as sets. Prices range from $3-$21.

You can make your own bath bombs or simply have them delivered to your door! Nourish Natural Soap Company uses natural essential oils and fruit extracts in their handmade soaps with over 45 soaps and scrubs. They offer bar soaps, hand soaps, bath essentials, exfoliating soaps, hand sanitizers.

6. VitEyes Blue Light Defender Supplements

Social Media: @viteyes Where to Buy: www.viteyes.com or www.amazon.com

Price: Approximately $49.95 for a 3-month supply

Being quarantined, we’re on our devices now more than ever before. Viteyes Blue Light Defender Supplements protect eyes from over use of digital devices and helps relieves eye strain. Self-care at its best!