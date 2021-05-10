Historic church in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood destroyed by fire

A historic Philadelphia church went up in flames Sunday evening. St. Leo’s of Tacony located at Unruh Ave and Keystone Street was gutted by fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the scene around 5:30 pm. Heavy flames were shooting out of the historic building when fire crew arrived. Officials say the two alarm fire took nearly two hours to get under control.



St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic church was built in 1884. The building was vacant and no one was injured. A few surrounding buildings did suffer damage, displacing several neighbors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.