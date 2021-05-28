Hike and Heal helping woman connect with nature

One step at a time, she takes her life back.

“I feel like I may have been going through a depression,” said Ashley Marie Gamble.

Gamble was hurting, going through a divorce and searching for her life’s purpose.

“I just feel like I couldn’t connect, I couldn’t tell anyone in my family or I just couldn’t go to them, like I needed an outlet,” she said.

Then Gamble found Hike and Heal.

“The community is really the driver, the hike is really the glue that keeps everything together,” said Hike and Heal founder Brandi Aulston.

Aulston gets groups of women together to hike and so much more.

“We integrate other healing modalities within our hike so we can have meditation, we could have guided journaling, we could have release rituals, we could have sound bath gong and drum circles,” said Aulston.

Aulston calls her group the hike hive and week after week they swarm the Wissihicken, clearing their minds and soaking up nature.

“People share things that you would just be surprised that they would share to you the first moments of meeting,” said Aulston. “We’ve had breakthroughs, we’ve had tears, we’ve had excitement.”

Gamble has been with the group for more than two years now, and she says she’s found her life purpose and she calls it ‘The Juice Jawn.’

“My motto is, I just want to make the hood healthy,” said Gamble.

She’s now working to get her cold pressed juice business off the ground through Go Fund Me.

“At the end of the day, you’re like, we’re all going through something and we’re here to support you so you will get healed with hike and heal,” said Aulston.