Helping our girls learn body positivity amid a pandemic

Between time spent at home in quarantine and stress, many of us are seeing some changes in our bodies.

While this can be hard for us to cope with, it can be even harder for our young girls.

So how can we help them keep a positive body image at a time like this?

Dr. Charlotte Markey, Professor of Psychology and Health Sciences at Rutgers University Camden details that in a new book. It’s called “The Body Image Book For Girls: Love Yourself and Grow Up Fearless.”

It details ways that parents can help instill positive thinking in their children starting from a young age.

For more, visit thebodyimagebookforgirls.com.