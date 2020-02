The Philly POPS is honoring one of the greatest composers and conductors in the world, Marvin Hamlisch. He is one of only two PEGOTS (Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) in the world.

“Hamlisch With Love” is conducted by Philly POPS Music Director Todd Ellison and features Disney Broadway singer Ashley Broadway. Our Khiree Stewart spoke with both of them about what we can expect.

