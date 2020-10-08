Halloween pop-up Nightmare Before Tinsel returns

This year, during the global pandemic, the former spooky season pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel returns as a socially distanced haunted restaurant with food, drink and art.

Buying a ticket will get you a walk thru the haunted experience, a to-go cocktail and a treat.

Full table service will also be available for outdoor seating in a brand new and expansive haunted parklette and streetery. Nightmare will serve cocktails and food outside. The food will be from a brand new pop-up restaurant next door called Sueno, which features Mexican-American foods.