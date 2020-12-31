Governor Tom Wolf Ease COVID Restrictions in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf recently announced on Wednesday restrictions that went into effect on December 12th will now expire on Monday morning at 8:00AM.

“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us. Every time we make a small decision to avoid risk – or take steps to make our actions a little bit less risky – we are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Wolf said.

To some restaurant owners, this news comes as a sign of relief, as the restaurant industry was one of the hardiest hit during the pandemic.

Restaurants and bars that have self-certified for COVID-19 compliance may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining. All other restaurants are limited to 25% capacity.

Alcohol consumption indoor and outdoors is only allowed with a meal. Cocktails-to-go and takeout of alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The cutoff time for serving alcohol is 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from customers by midnight.

Gyms will now be able to re-open.

Gyms, fitness centers and related health facilities, including spas, are limited to 50% capacity indoors, with appointments strongly encouraged. Gyms and fitness centers are directed to “prioritize outdoor activities.

Hair salons, nail shops, and barbershops will remain open under new guidelines.

Personal care services, which include hair salons, barbershops, and nail shops are limited to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

There are still limit restrictions on gatherings and events.

0-2,000 people: 20% indoors, 25% outdoors

2,001-10,000 people: 15% indoors, 20% outdoors

More than 10,000 people: 10% (up to 3,750 people) indoors, 15% (up to 7,500) outdoor

Casinos, theaters, and museums will be able to re-open for business on Monday under a 50% capacity restriction.

Governor Wolf warns people to continue social distancing practices and continue masks wearing when outdoors and around groups of people.

“This does not mean that we’re out of the woods – not by any means. We still have significant mitigation efforts in place,” Wolf said.