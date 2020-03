Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan "Gooch" Nelson is a quadriplegic soulful blues artist from Woodstown, NJ, who was paralyzed in a car crash 16 years ago.

He has fought off cancer more than once, but still became an acclaimed musician, with a new album out and a documentary on his life coming out.

Today he joined us to perform a new song from his latest album. For more information, visit his website.