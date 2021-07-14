Getting Creative with Marconi and Cheese on National Mac and Cheese Day

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President of World of Wings, Nate Johnson puts his twist on one of America’s favorite comfort foods Macaroni and Cheese.

Grab your favorite toppings to create your own combination and celebrate Mac and Cheese Day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives