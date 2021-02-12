Enough about Valentine’s Day! Galentine’s Day is Saturday. It’s a day to show appreciation to your closest girlfriends and thank them for their friendship. So…Demetria, Jenna, and Monica play a little game called “Most Likely To…”

The history of Galentine’s Day:

Galentine’s Day is recognized as a celebration of female friendship. The day was made popular after the release of an episode of Parks and Recreation. Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, throws an annual bash for her gal pals on the day before Valentine’s Day.

The day has become even more popular in recent years, with more and more women using the day to shout out their gal pals and pay tribute to the importance of their female friendships.