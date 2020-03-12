Fundraiser for Kidney Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Kidney Day is March 12th and is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys.

Dr. Thomas Butler with Crozer Chester Medical Center joined us to discuss their big fundraiser at the hospital and tips to having a healthy kidney.

He, along with two other surgeons, and the president of the hospital will take part in a dunk tank at the Clark Education Center.

The event is from 11am-1pm on Thursday, March 11th. Proceeds will go to kidney disease research.

For more information on Crozer Chester Medical Center, visit their website.