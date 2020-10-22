Fun at Funzilla! PHL17 Morning News by: Kelsey Fabian PHL17 Posted: Oct 22, 2020 / 03:11 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 22, 2020 / 03:11 AM EDT Do your kids have built up energy from virtual schooling? If so, Funzilla in Fairless Hills, Bucks County is the perfect place for them to burn it off. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by the indoor adventure park to check it out! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video