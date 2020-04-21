Frontline Worker Burnout

Dr. Stanton Smullens, Chair of the Patient Safety Authority joiNED us to talk about burnout and to offer tips to healthcare workers – and frontline workers.

COVID-19 is amplifying a deep problem in our healthcare system. Even before this pandemic, the physician suicide rate was over twice that of the general population, and nearly half of doctors and nurses were experiencing burnout.

4 comprehensive tips that are simple, straightforward and substantive:

Do not bury your feelings and solider on. Speak up. A lot of healthcare workers feel like they cannot or do not need care themselves. But it’s understandable to feel exhausted with everything going on. So if you need help, ask for it. Many therapists are using telehealth. If you cannot connect with a mental health professional, talk to your supervisor or a trusted colleague. Remember that social distancing doesn’t mean isolation. Technology is a gift. Use it. FaceTime with your parents. Skype with your grandchildren. Zoom with your nieces and nephews. Now more than ever, it’s important to remember we’re not alone. Enjoy meaningful pursuits—even for a few minutes. Maybe it’s streaming a TV show; maybe it’s listening to music or journaling—like writing down what you are grateful for. Burnout is more likely to occur when clinicians are exhausted physically and emotionally. Not allowing yourself to adequately recharge will prevent you from being able to fully care for your patients. Plan future activities for when the pandemic is behind us. If there’s anything we’re learning through this, it’s that life is fragile. There’s no time to waste. Dream now about what you’ll change when this is over. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box.