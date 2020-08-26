Frito-Lay recalls BBQ chips over allergy concerns

You may need to double-check your pantry.

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of its BBQ-flavored potato chips.

The company states select variety packs may have bags of chips with milk products that are not listed on the package.

It happened when barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with the wrong flavor and sent to ten states. The bags were distributed to Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No other flavors were affected.

