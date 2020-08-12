‘Fresh Prince’ reboot is in the works

It looks like the ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ may return to television soon.

Will Smith is currently in talks with networks to revive the series.

According to reports, there will be a few changes. The comedy series will be a drama and it will be called “Bel Air.”

The new look was inspired by a ‘Fresh Prince’ fan who made a trailer of what the characters would look and act like in the present day.

The video went viral and caught the attention of Will Smith.

Smith and the superfan are now working together to write the series.

Take a look at the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kD3ISIM_kU8&feature=emb_title