Holiday lights are on display at the Herr’s Factory in Nottingham, PA.

The annual holiday highlight has been presented by Herr’s for more than 30 years and is free to the public. More than 600,000 lights are used to create the displays.

Visitors can view the lights from their car between 5 pm and 7 am. For everyone’s safety, all visitors are requested to remain in their vehicles.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check it out.