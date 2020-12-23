Free COVID-19 testing for Philly restaurant workers to start Jan. 7th

Co-founder of Save Philly Restaurants Nicole Marquis has been a leader in the local restaurant industry’s fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s been a devastating time for the restaurant industry. Without immediate help from the federal government and the state and city government, we are going to see a mass extinction event,” said Marquis.

The coalition represents over 250 of the city’s restaurants and bars and has outlined top legislative priorities to help these restaurants survive. One of the top requests was free COVID-19 testing for restaurant workers.

“It will allow restaurants to keep employees and customers safe. We can quickly control an outbreak if we have a scare and get back to business quickly if anyone on their teams does test positive.”

Through the coalition’s own research and legwork, free COVID-19 testing for restaurant workers is set to begin January 7th from 9 AM to 1 PM at The Goat in Center City.

Located at 1907 Sansom Street, the restaurant will have four nursing stations providing hundreds of tests a day. The tests will be paid for by the CARES Act.

“It is absolutely free. You don’t need insurance. All you have to do is sign up for an appointment and we’re making it that easy for restaurant workers and their entire families to be tested.”