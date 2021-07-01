Fourth of July Travel Tips: Millions expected to Hit the Road this Holiday

Traveling this upcoming 4th of July weekend and looking for tips to avoid travel mishaps, which can potentially put a damper on your trip.

This holiday weekend is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels, with over 47 million Americans expected to travel.

Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic gives tips and what should be expected before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.

“With Covid mitigation efforts actually back to normal in most areas and vaccine rollouts people are ready to return to summer travel making this weekend the second largest volume on record since 2019,” says Jana Tidwell.