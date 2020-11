ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iconic singer and actress Cher is in Pakistan to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists.

Because of security concerns, Cher's schedule was not made public. However, she was meeting Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan and was expected to visit Kaavan later in the trip, according to a person with knowledge of her whereabouts who was assisting the rescue effort.