Foods That May Alleviate Joint Pain From Osteoarthritis

Jessica Deluis, PA-C, CCMS shared her recipes to help alleviate joint pain from Osteoarthritis!

Osteoarthritis is an arthritis that is characterized as degeneration of the joint space usually from wear and tear.

  • Limit - processed food, sugar will have demo and explain how these may contribute to inflammation
  • Foods that help:
  • Controversial - apple cider vinegar, patient-reported but limited data
  • Ginger and turmeric  - may have  anti-inflammatory properties
  • Veggies - have vitamin C that is needed for collagen production in the body
  • Garlic and onions are allium veggies that lower inflammation and support immune system function - have hungry harvest box.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids - foods with this nutrient like nuts, fatty fish, egg yolks are usually often rich in Vitamin D which is needed for calcium absorption and bone health .

Shake Recipe:
1 cup greens
1 plain yogurt (6oz)
1-2 cups water
1/2 banana
1 tsp peppermint extract
Blend in FP

