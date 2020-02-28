Foods That May Alleviate Joint Pain From Osteoarthritis

Jessica Deluis, PA-C, CCMS shared her recipes to help alleviate joint pain from Osteoarthritis!
Osteoarthritis is an arthritis that is characterized as degeneration of the joint space usually from wear and tear.
- Limit - processed food, sugar will have demo and explain how these may contribute to inflammation
- Foods that help:
- Controversial - apple cider vinegar, patient-reported but limited data
- Ginger and turmeric - may have anti-inflammatory properties
- Veggies - have vitamin C that is needed for collagen production in the body
- Garlic and onions are allium veggies that lower inflammation and support immune system function - have hungry harvest box.
- Omega-3 fatty acids - foods with this nutrient like nuts, fatty fish, egg yolks are usually often rich in Vitamin D which is needed for calcium absorption and bone health .
Shake Recipe:
1 cup greens
1 plain yogurt (6oz)
1-2 cups water
1/2 banana
1 tsp peppermint extract
Blend in FP