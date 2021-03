Flyers legend Bernie Parent opened up to PHL17’s Jason Lee about his struggles with alcohol during his playing days.

Then he joined Nick and Demetria live to talk more about what made him seek help to get sober.

He has been sober now for 42 years, and he is working with North Star Treatment Services in King of Prussia, to try to help others.

More info on North Star is at northstartreatmentservices.com.