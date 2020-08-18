Flyers Community Caravan gets fans “flyered up” in Warminster

The Flyers Community Caravan is headed around the Delaware Valley to get fans “flyered up” during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The tour’s latest stop was in Bucks County, PA. It traveled down Henry Avenue in Warminster.

Gritty was on hand, and of course he was a big hit with kids.

The Flyers call this a “socially distant pep rally.”

The team faces off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the first round of playoffs this afternoon.

For the tour’s next stops, visit the Flyers Community Facebook page.