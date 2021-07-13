Flash flooding swamps parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday were facing another round of rain one day after they were swamped by a series of storms that the National Weather Service said caused a rare flash flood emergency.

According to forecasters, Monday’s storms dumped 6 to 10 inches of rain in just 3 to 4 hours, swelling the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Burlington County, New Jersey.

“Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is occurring. This is an extremely dangerous situation,” the weather service said. “Do not venture out unless it is an emergency or to move to higher ground.”

The weather service estimated it to be a 100-year flood, meaning each year there is about a 1% chance of seeing this much rain.

The rush of water trapped people in their cars and homes.

Washed up debris along the Poquessing Creek in Bensalem. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/7o9XvHQda6 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) July 13, 2021

Residents of the Lafayette Gardens Condominiums in Bensalem were told to put on life jackets as rescue crews ferried them to safety in rafts.

Crews in Croydon also used boats to rescue residents along Spencer Drive and Stephen Avenue.

A disaster emergency was declared in Bristol Township.

The Red Cross set up shelters for displaced residents.

There were no reports of injuries.