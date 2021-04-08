First ever Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

One of the hottest and most notable food neighborhoods in Philadelphia is launching its first-ever Restaurant Week.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will run from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 20 of the neighborhood’s biggest names including Apricot Stone, Spuntino Wood Fired Pizza and North Bowl. Restaurants will offer two course lunches for $10 or $15, and three course dinners for $15, $20 and $25.

For reservations, contact each individual restaurant through their phone, website, Opentable or Resy.