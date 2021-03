A fire ripped through the historic Carriage House at the Normandy Farm Hotel at the 1400 block of Morris Road in Blue Bell Montgomery County on Thursday night.

Firefighters say the fire started on the top floor of the building around 8 p.m.

A fire damaged the historic Carriage House at @NormandyFarmHtl overnight. No injuries reported. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. LIVE reports on @phl17 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/agTWlDCgFM — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) March 5, 2021

They were able to get it under control around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.