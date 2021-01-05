Finding motivation to get moving in 2021

This year, plenty of people are vowing to shed those pandemic pounds- but finding motivation to get up and going is harder than ever.

Noel Davis, owner of Paris Fit Studios in Old City shared the tips she gives her personal training clients to get them up and moving.

Start with a positive mindset

Set realistic expectations- keep your exercise simple by taking baby steps. Try eating healthier and add more water in your diet

Hold yourself accountable or get a gym partner to help

Acknowledge your wins- for example, celebrate if you beat your original mile time by 30 seconds

Once you develop a fitness mindset, you’ll be unstoppable