Filipino Cuisine takes center stage at local eatery

Reytas in Cherry Hill, New Jersey is a gateway to authentic Filipino fare just a short trip from Center City, Philadelphia.

“We found out that hey a Filipino, a good Filipino restaurant is missing in the southern or Philly area and that’s what we did,” said Reytas co-owner Marcos Medroso.

This family owned spot has been open since late 2019 and is now trying to regain footing, after what was a difficult stretch during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Medroso says the key Filipino cuisine is robust flavors and wide array of options. The restaurant’s most popular dishes are its Kare Kare, or oxtail stew and the Sisig which is marinated pork belly served on a sizzling platter.

“Very strong in flavor, in sourness, in sweetness, even bitterness, we have that,” added Medroso. “All of that is strong in flavor and it’s always partnered with rice so Filipino food and rice comes together.”