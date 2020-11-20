‘Feed The Hope’ delivering 500,000 pounds of food to local families in need

A coalition of local churches will deliver thousands of pounds of food to the hungry through a new initiative called “Feed the Hope.” The event will take place at more than 20 locations starting at 10 AM Saturday.
All you have to do is drive up. Volunteers will put the food into your car and follow CDC guidelines to keep everybody safe.
“We have families that probably would have never needed help like this, but now they need it,” said Pastor Mark English from the Christian Life Center in Bensalem. “We feel like this what what we’re called to do, we’re the Church. We were never just meant to go to a building, we were meant to be in the community.”
Here are some locations that food will be delivered:
Donnely Homes
875 New Willow St Trenton, NJ 08638
Columbus Park
Chestnut Avenue and Hamilton Avenue
Trenton, NJ 08618
Juan Martinez Memorial Park
426 Lamberton St. Trenton, NJ 08611
Bensalem High School
4319 Hulmeville Road,
Bensalem, PA 19020
Blue Hen Mall
655 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901
Westpark Apartments
4400 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104
Oasis City Church
5248 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Iglesia Adullam Pentecostal Church
2200 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Square One church
1723 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Prospect Village
110 Prospect St, Trenton,
New Jersey 08618
Roger Gardens (Wilson Homes)
5 Eisenhower Ave Trenton, NJ 08618
Farmer’s Market Parking Lot
427 Greenwood Av. Trenton, NJ 08609
Philly Dream Center
5500 Tabor Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19120
Upper Darby High School
601 N Lansdowne Ave,
Upper Darby, PA 19026
Christ Church
140 Green Pond Road,
Rockaway, NJ 07866
City Life Church
3301 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Victory Christian Fellowship Church
100 Wilton Blvd #3978,
New Castle, DE 19720
First Christian Assembly
1900 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Christ Church
229 Moore St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Transform Church
4901 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Northeast Assembly
3502 Stanwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19136