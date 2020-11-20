‘Feed The Hope’ delivering 500,000 pounds of food to local families in need

A coalition of local churches will deliver thousands of pounds of food to the hungry through a new initiative called “Feed the Hope.” The event will take place at more than 20 locations starting at 10 AM Saturday.

All you have to do is drive up. Volunteers will put the food into your car and follow CDC guidelines to keep everybody safe.

“We have families that probably would have never needed help like this, but now they need it,” said Pastor Mark English from the Christian Life Center in Bensalem. “We feel like this what what we’re called to do, we’re the Church. We were never just meant to go to a building, we were meant to be in the community.”

Here are some locations that food will be delivered:

Donnely Homes

875 New Willow St Trenton, NJ 08638

Columbus Park

Chestnut Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Trenton, NJ 08618

Juan Martinez Memorial Park

426 Lamberton St. Trenton, NJ 08611

Bensalem High School

4319 Hulmeville Road,

Bensalem, PA 19020

Blue Hen Mall

655 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901

Westpark Apartments

4400 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104

Oasis City Church

5248 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Iglesia Adullam Pentecostal Church

2200 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Square One church

1723 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Prospect Village

110 Prospect St, Trenton,

New Jersey 08618

Roger Gardens (Wilson Homes)

5 Eisenhower Ave Trenton, NJ 08618

Farmer’s Market Parking Lot

427 Greenwood Av. Trenton, NJ 08609

Philly Dream Center

5500 Tabor Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19120

Upper Darby High School

601 N Lansdowne Ave,

Upper Darby, PA 19026

Christ Church

140 Green Pond Road,

Rockaway, NJ 07866

City Life Church

3301 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Victory Christian Fellowship Church

100 Wilton Blvd #3978,

New Castle, DE 19720

First Christian Assembly

1900 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Christ Church

229 Moore St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Transform Church

4901 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Northeast Assembly

3502 Stanwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19136