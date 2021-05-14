Family Opens New Pizzeria after Closing Due to the Pandemic

Lamberti Pizza & Market in Center City is now open!

In late spring of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the Lamberti family closed the doors to Pizza Fresca when the city’s corporate lunch business ceased to exist.

On Thursday, The Lamberti family opened “Lamberti Pizza & Market”. The new restaurant features a significantly larger space, a new marketplace, an exclusive Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a Chef cooking up some of the most delicious pizza pies, sandwiches, pastas, soups, and sauces in Center City!

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out and learn how to make the pizzas!

