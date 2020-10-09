Fall spins on traditional cocktails PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Oct 9, 2020 / 09:58 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 9, 2020 / 09:58 AM EDT If you’re looking for a fun weekend of fall activities- try putting a fall twist on your favorite cocktails or mocktails. Trish Lauden and Diane Aemisegeo, co-founders of Root Crafted cocktail mixers joined us to demonstrate how. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction