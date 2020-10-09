Fall spins on traditional cocktails

1855 - Isaac Singer patented the sewing machine1888 - The Washington Monument opened1915 - Woodrow Wilson became the first President to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a World Series game, and it happened right here in Philadelphia. The Phillies were in the World Series that year against Babe Ruth (as a pitcher) and the Boston Red Sox. President Wilson threw out the first pitch before game two at Baker Bowl.1946 - The first electric blanket was sold in stores. The price was $39.50. It was a hot item.1965 - "Yesterday" from The Beatles hit #1. It stayed #1 for 4 weeks.1973 - Elvis and Priscilla Presley divorced after 6 years of marriage. It was never known if this left him ...All Shook Up

Birthdays:The Who's John Entwistle - 76Singer Jackson Browne - 72Actor Scott Bakula - 66John Lennon would have turned 80 years old