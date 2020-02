It’s National Love Your Pet Day, and what better way to celebrate than to make your furry friends look their best. Our Sophia Cifuentes headed out to Old City to check out two different groomers, a dog lounge, and an adoption center in case you’re looking for a new addition to the family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.