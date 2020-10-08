Evil Genius Beer Co. shows off fall flavors PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Oct 8, 2020 / 09:19 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 8, 2020 / 09:19 AM EDT The weather is getting chilly. So why not heat it up with some fall flights? That’s the latest offered at Evil Genius Beer Company in North Philadelphia. They were here to show us the fall flavors. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction